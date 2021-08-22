Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

