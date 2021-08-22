Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $153,885.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $153,885.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,812,164 coins and its circulating supply is 10,782,664 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

