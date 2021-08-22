Zap Tops One Day Volume of $164,824.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Zap has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $164,824.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00803407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

