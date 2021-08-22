Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $468,106.73 and approximately $50,776.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00130596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00157101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,551.88 or 0.99906631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00910874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.96 or 0.06650494 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

