Zel 1-Day Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

