ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0591 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.75 million and $1,273.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00087593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00304287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050911 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

