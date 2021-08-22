ZKSwap Reaches Market Cap of $168.67 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $168.67 million and $16.07 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

