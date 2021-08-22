Zogenix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 839% compared to the typical daily volume of 853 put options.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 140.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 613,357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

