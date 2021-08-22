Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $11,956,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

