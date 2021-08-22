Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 594 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $349.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $10,158,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,659,315 shares of company stock worth $514,283,426 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.