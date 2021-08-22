Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 66,163 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,163 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after buying an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.50. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

