Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.81 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

