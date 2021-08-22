Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 137.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 421.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.30. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.