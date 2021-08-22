Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $958,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

