Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,702 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

