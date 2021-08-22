Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,893 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.