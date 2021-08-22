Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Up 9.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.78. 16,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,180,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

