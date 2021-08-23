$0.04 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

