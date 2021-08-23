-$0.18 EPS Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

TXG stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.70. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.41. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.28.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $15,343,170. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

