$0.24 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.33. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMW. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

