$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,359. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

