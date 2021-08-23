$0.63 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE HAE traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $60.90. 5,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

