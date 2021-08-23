-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

