$0.71 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,412. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

