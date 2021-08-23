$0.89 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 119,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $6,766,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Huntsman by 631.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 440,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

