$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,002,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.56. 619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.74. Lennox International has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

