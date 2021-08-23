$1.32 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

IPGP opened at $167.37 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

