$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

