10,056 Shares in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRBO opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

