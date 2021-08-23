1,081 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.