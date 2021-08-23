109,182 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.76. 1,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.87. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

