$12.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post sales of $12.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.30 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.66. 59,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

