$12.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $12.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $11.50 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $51.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $69.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 276,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,437. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

