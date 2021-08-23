1,294 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 279,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $186.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $186.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

