$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,379. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

