$14.28 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,379. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
