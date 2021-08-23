14,691 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $61.41 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

