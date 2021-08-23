17,967 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $7.25 on Monday, reaching $162.97. 23,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,886. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,343,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.