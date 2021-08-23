$186.30 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $186.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

