1ST Source Bank Acquires 163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.93. 112,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

