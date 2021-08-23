1ST Source Bank Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

