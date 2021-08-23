1ST Source Bank Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 157,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. 601,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414,733. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

