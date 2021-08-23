1ST Source Bank Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,605,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

