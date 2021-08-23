$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,264. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

