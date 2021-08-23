$2.53 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.64. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,309. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.58. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

