$2.55 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.60. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.26. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

