$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of HFC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 1,659,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,425. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.77.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 188,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.