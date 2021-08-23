$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $322.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,480,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,780,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,491,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 407,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

