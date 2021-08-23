3,855 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

