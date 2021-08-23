393 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $332.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

