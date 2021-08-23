$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.46. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

